Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 287 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 272 shares.The stock last traded at $29.70 and had previously closed at $34.1550.

Japan Steel Works Stock Up 13.4%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.27.

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Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $417.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.28 million. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

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