Paramount Skydance Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PSKY)

Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 30,702 put options on the company. This is an increase of 45% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,171 put options.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Skydance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Paramount Skydance during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Paramount Skydance by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Paramount Skydance by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Paramount Skydance from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research raised Paramount Skydance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “strong sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Paramount Skydance Stock Up 1.3%

PSKY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.91. 3,319,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,399,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. Paramount Skydance has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $999.02. Paramount Skydance had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.15%.The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion.

Paramount Skydance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Paramount Skydance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Paramount Skydance

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

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