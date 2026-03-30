Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Declines By 18.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 159,414 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the February 26th total of 194,560 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,272 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTI. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 797,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,860,000 after buying an additional 310,968 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 371,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 588,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 150,727 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,154,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 112,374 shares during the period.

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iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.27. 153,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,724. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $22.49.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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