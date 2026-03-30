Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Declines By 18.8%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 214,196 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the February 26th total of 263,840 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,698 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Cocrystal Pharma
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cocrystal Pharma
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.24% of Cocrystal Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cocrystal Pharma Stock Performance
COCP stock remained flat at $1.03 during midday trading on Monday. 1,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,307. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $14.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.67.
About Cocrystal Pharma
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc (NASDAQ:COCP) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. Utilizing an integrated structure-guided drug design platform, the company combines x-ray crystallography, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry to identify and optimize small molecule inhibitors targeting key viral enzymes. This approach is intended to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from discovery through preclinical development.
The company’s pipeline includes multiple preclinical programs aimed at treating respiratory and systemic viral infections.
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