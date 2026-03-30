Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Declines By 18.8%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 214,196 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the February 26th total of 263,840 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,698 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cocrystal Pharma

In related news, Director Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,888,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,123.45. This represents a 2.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders purchased 120,000 shares of company stock worth $114,400. Insiders own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.24% of Cocrystal Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Performance

COCP stock remained flat at $1.03 during midday trading on Monday. 1,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,307. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $14.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

About Cocrystal Pharma

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Cocrystal Pharma, Inc (NASDAQ:COCP) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. Utilizing an integrated structure-guided drug design platform, the company combines x-ray crystallography, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry to identify and optimize small molecule inhibitors targeting key viral enzymes. This approach is intended to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from discovery through preclinical development.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple preclinical programs aimed at treating respiratory and systemic viral infections.

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