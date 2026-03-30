CTW Cayman (NASDAQ:CTW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CTW Cayman (NASDAQ:CTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 50,946 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the February 26th total of 34,781 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,126 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of CTW Cayman in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Trading of CTW Cayman

CTW Cayman Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CTW Cayman stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CTW Cayman ( NASDAQ:CTW Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

CTW stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.35. 1,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,604. CTW Cayman has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CTW Cayman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading globally accessible, web-based gaming platform, offering players an immersive digital space through our flagship HTML5 platform, G123.jp. Our platform showcases a diverse selection of free-to-play games inspired by popular Japanese animations, including Queen’s Blade, So I’m a Spider, So What?, and Goblin Slayer. The HTML5-based G123.jp platform removes common barriers to gameplay, such as downloads, installations, and mandatory registrations, ensuring that seamless, instant access is available to players worldwide across different types of devices, including mobile devices beyond just PCs.

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