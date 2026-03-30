Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 231,009 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the February 26th total of 284,912 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,846,549 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

FMDE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.21. 563,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,549. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $38.26.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMDE. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 66,555 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,843,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,243,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Further Reading

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