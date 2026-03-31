SCHMID Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SHMD) Short Interest Up 30.2% in March

SCHMID Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,711,402 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the February 26th total of 1,314,401 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,411,638 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCHMID Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHMD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SCHMID Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SCHMID Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCHMID Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SCHMID Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SCHMID Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SHMD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SCHMID Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SCHMID Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SCHMID Group presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

SCHMID Group Stock Performance

SHMD stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. SCHMID Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter.

About SCHMID Group

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Schmid Group AG is a global engineering and manufacturing company specializing in flexible packaging and barrier coating technologies for a range of industries. The company’s core offerings include turnkey coating, metallization and extrusion lamination lines designed to enhance the functional performance of films and substrates used in food, pharmaceutical and medical packaging applications. Schmid Group’s expertise also encompasses process engineering, product development and on-site support services, enabling clients to optimize production efficiency and sustainability in high-volume manufacturing environments.

In addition to its barrier technologies, Schmid Group provides modular solutions for thin-film coating, printing, slitting and winding, as well as machinery for flat glass finishing such as washing, sanding and patterning.

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