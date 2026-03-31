Critical Contrast: Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) & Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI)

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Affinity Bancshares and Citizens Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Bancshares $52.93 million 2.25 $8.33 million $1.29 15.14 Citizens Bancshares $44.68 million 1.84 $12.88 million N/A N/A

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Citizens Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Citizens Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Affinity Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Citizens Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Bancshares 15.74% 7.25% 0.99% Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Affinity Bancshares beats Citizens Bancshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affinity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards. It offers commercial and residential real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, construction and land, and consumer loans, as well as balloon and adjustable-rate loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. Further, it operates a virtual bank under the name FitnessBank, which accepts deposits and provides higher interest rates based on customers meeting certain fitness goals. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

About Citizens Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans. The company also offers investment accounts and certificate of deposit account registry services. In addition, it provides merchant services, which include point of sale terminal, credit and debit card processing, electronic benefits transfer, gift card, and Internet shopping cart services; cash management services; and credit cards. Further, the company offers online and mobile banking, as well as check reorder services. Citizens Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

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