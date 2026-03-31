iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCA) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 84,162 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the February 26th total of 60,273 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,306 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.53 million, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.32. iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

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iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

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IBCA provides access to a diversified portfolio of investment-grade corporate bonds that mature between January 1, 2035, and December 15, 2035. The fund combines the defined maturity and regular income distribution characteristics of a bond with the transparency and tradability of a stock.

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