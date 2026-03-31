What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for AFG Q3 Earnings?

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for American Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.50 per share.

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American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AFG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFG

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $127.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.69. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $114.73 and a 1 year high of $150.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $222,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,160.10. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,905,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $2,330,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in American Financial Group by 145.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 103,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,006,000 after acquiring an additional 34,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

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American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

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