Q1 EPS Forecast for Dycom Industries Lowered by Analyst

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2026

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DYFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.59. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q2 2027 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $12.76 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $14.51 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $16.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $436.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $420.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $426.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $325.05 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $131.37 and a 52 week high of $445.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.11.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 5.07%.The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.570-2.90 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. &PARTNERS grew its position in Dycom Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total transaction of $1,259,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,883.14. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

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