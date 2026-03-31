First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,248 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the February 26th total of 8,038 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $22.31.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) is a closed-end management investment company managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund seeks to provide total return with an emphasis on current income. To pursue its objective, the fund employs a dual strategy that combines equity ownership in U.S. companies with a systematic covered call option overlay.
FFA primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of large- and mid-cap U.S. companies that are selected for their potential to pay dividends.
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