Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on Qiagen in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

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Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $540.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qiagen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.540- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Qiagen in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 998.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company’s solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company’s product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library?preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

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