Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Zhihu in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Zhihu Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of ZH opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.26. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.41 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 7.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zhihu stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

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Zhihu is China’s leading online question-and-answer platform, providing a space where users can ask questions, share knowledge, and engage with content across science, technology, business, culture, and lifestyle. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Beijing, Zhihu has cultivated a community-driven environment that emphasizes credible, in-depth answers from experts, professionals, and enthusiasts.

The company’s core service revolves around its Q&A platform, enabling registered users to post questions and receive comprehensive responses.

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