What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for WPM Q1 Earnings?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

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Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $123.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.32. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $165.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $864.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.59 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 63.58%.Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

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Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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