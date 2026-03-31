HC Wainwright Comments on Nkarta’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Nkarta in a research report issued on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nkarta’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

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Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NKTX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

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Nkarta Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $148.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Forefront Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 26,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $53,915.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 390,023 shares in the company, valued at $807,347.61. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nkarta Company Profile

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Nkarta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Leveraging proprietary activation and expansion technologies, Nkarta aims to harness the innate tumor-killing properties of NK cells while incorporating targeted immuno-engineering approaches to enhance safety, potency and persistence in patients. The company’s platform supports both allogeneic cell manufacturing and genetic modifications to generate chimeric antigen receptor-expressing NK cell candidates designed to address a range of hematologic and solid tumors.

Nkarta’s lead program, NKX019, is an anti-CD19 CAR-NK cell therapy in early-phase clinical trials for relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

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