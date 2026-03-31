GT Biopharma (GTBP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect GT Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

GT Biopharma Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ GTBP opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. GT Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.29.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GT Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About GT Biopharma

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GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel immuno-oncology therapies utilizing its proprietary Tri-specific NK cell engager (TriKE) platform. This technology is designed to harness and enhance the body’s natural killer (NK) cells by simultaneously binding tumor antigens and interleukin-15 (IL-15), stimulating NK cell proliferation and targeted cytotoxicity. By focusing on NK cell engagement rather than T-cell activation, the company aims to offer therapies with potentially improved safety profiles and reduced immune-related adverse events.

The company’s lead candidate, GTB-3550, is currently in clinical trials for hematologic malignancies such as acute myeloid leukemia (AML), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

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