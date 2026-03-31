PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (PMDKF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PMDKF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its resultson Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk to post earnings of $0.0019 per share and revenue of $655.86 million for the quarter.

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PMDKF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

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PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Company Profile

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PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTCMKTS: PMDKF), commonly known as MAP, is one of Indonesia’s leading lifestyle retailers. The company holds exclusive or joint-venture partnerships with a wide range of international and domestic brands across fashion, sports, children’s apparel, beauty and personal care, home furnishings, toys and food & beverage. Among its retail portfolio are global names such as Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas, Starbucks, Burger King and Sephora, all of which are operated through mono-brand outlets, department stores and specialty concepts.

MAP’s business is organized into four primary divisions: Fashion & Lifestyle, Sports, Kids & Toys, and Food & Beverage.

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