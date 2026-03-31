Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VCTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Victory Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $69.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

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Victory Capital Trading Down 0.2%

Victory Capital stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $77.78.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $374.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.09 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 8,812.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 277,497 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 93.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 62,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 544,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,234,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

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Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

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