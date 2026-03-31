Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Massimo Group Price Performance

MAMO stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Massimo Group has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 million, a PE ratio of -49.97 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

Get Massimo Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Massimo Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Massimo Group by 43.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Massimo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Massimo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Massimo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Massimo Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,537 shares in the last quarter.

Massimo Group Company Profile

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Massimo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Massimo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.