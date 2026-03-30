GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Update

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 533,301 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the February 26th total of 421,495 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,901 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

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Institutional Trading of GoHealth

GoHealth Stock Down 0.7%

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benefit Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoHealth by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.54. 36,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,169. The company has a market cap of $44.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

GoHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoHealth, Inc is a technology-driven health insurance marketplace that connects consumers with a wide range of health insurance plans from leading carriers. Through its digital platform, the company facilitates the comparison, selection and enrollment process for individual and family plans, as well as Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement products. By leveraging data analytics and customer support services, GoHealth aims to simplify a traditionally complex market and enable more informed decision-making for policyholders.

The company’s online portal integrates real-time quoting tools, educational resources and access to licensed insurance agents, ensuring that users receive personalized guidance throughout the enrollment journey.

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