GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Update

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 533,301 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the February 26th total of 421,495 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,901 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOCO
Institutional Trading of GoHealth
GoHealth Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.54. 36,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,169. The company has a market cap of $44.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc is a technology-driven health insurance marketplace that connects consumers with a wide range of health insurance plans from leading carriers. Through its digital platform, the company facilitates the comparison, selection and enrollment process for individual and family plans, as well as Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement products. By leveraging data analytics and customer support services, GoHealth aims to simplify a traditionally complex market and enable more informed decision-making for policyholders.
The company’s online portal integrates real-time quoting tools, educational resources and access to licensed insurance agents, ensuring that users receive personalized guidance throughout the enrollment journey.
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