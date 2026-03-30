Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.48 EPS

Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($1.48), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of ($0.17) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million.
Scienture Price Performance
Shares of Scienture stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.01. Scienture has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scienture
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scienture stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Scienture Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Scienture at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
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About Scienture
Scienture Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health services and pharmaceutical products. It focuses on addressing underserved patients and indications through novel product concepts and innovation. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Lutz, FL.
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