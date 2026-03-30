Barclays Cuts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $135.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALV. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Evercore lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Autoliv from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

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Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.43. 69,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,987. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $130.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 6.80%.Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 1,278 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $155,954.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,963 shares in the company, valued at $239,544.89. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franz-Josef Kortuem sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,099.60. This represents a 59.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,735. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Autoliv by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

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Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

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