MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) and Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Critical Review

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) and MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Genie Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. MGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Genie Energy pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MGE Energy pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MGE Energy has increased its dividend for 49 consecutive years. MGE Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Genie Energy has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGE Energy has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy $425.20 million 0.86 $12.59 million $0.80 17.34 MGE Energy $743.65 million 3.78 $135.89 million $3.72 20.67

This table compares Genie Energy and MGE Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Genie Energy. Genie Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genie Energy and MGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy 1.00% 4.47% 2.16% MGE Energy 18.27% 10.60% 4.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Genie Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of MGE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Genie Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of MGE Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Genie Energy and MGE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genie Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 MGE Energy 1 2 0 0 1.67

MGE Energy has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.46%. Given MGE Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MGE Energy is more favorable than Genie Energy.

Summary

MGE Energy beats Genie Energy on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genie Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About MGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, gas-fired, and renewable energy sources. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated 835 miles of overhead electric distribution lines; 1,330 miles of underground electric distribution cables; 49 substations with an installed capacity of 1.2 million kVA; and gas facilities, including 3,066 miles of distribution mains, as well as supplied electric service to approximately 163,000 customers. MGE Energy, Inc. founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.