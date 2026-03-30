Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James Financial from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets set a C$26.00 price objective on Enerflex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$28.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.72.

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Enerflex Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of Enerflex stock traded down C$1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$28.79. 255,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,586. The company has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.13. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$8.74 and a 52 week high of C$32.64.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$821.97 million during the quarter. Enerflex had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Equities analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.734413 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Company Profile

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Enerflex Ltd engineers, designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for equipment, systems, and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline. The company’s focus is gas compression, where it offers a range of applications and gas inlet streams, from low-horsepower/low-pressure applications such as a coal seam gas and solution gas vapor recovery units to high-horsepower, centralized field, or processing plant compression. Enerflex operates three business segments: the USA, Rest of World, and Canada.

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