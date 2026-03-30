Desjardins Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$270.00 to C$275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$247.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$263.25.

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Lassonde Industries Price Performance

TSE LAS.A traded up C$6.57 during trading on Monday, hitting C$235.57. 3,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88. Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$192.67 and a 12-month high of C$253.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$227.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$222.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of -0.63.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C$7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$768.09 million for the quarter. Lassonde Industries had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Lassonde Industries will post 18.9924731 EPS for the current year.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

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Lassonde Industries Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It also acts as a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a major producer of cranberry sauces. The company operates through a single segment being the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of ready-to-drink juices and drinks; frozen juice concentrates; and specialty food products; and the importation, packaging, and marketing of selected wines from several countries of origin.

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