Raymond James Financial Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$93.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$76.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$72.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$71.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$70.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.79.

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Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$92.25. 2,141,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,539,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.75. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$43.59 and a one year high of C$94.34.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.04 billion during the quarter. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

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Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. It also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power.

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