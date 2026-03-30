Short Interest in Eshallgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EHGO) Declines By 20.9%

Eshallgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EHGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,561 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 26th total of 19,673 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,081 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Eshallgo in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eshallgo Stock Down 8.2%

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eshallgo stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new position in Eshallgo Inc. ( NASDAQ:EHGO Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 272,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Eshallgo comprises 0.0% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned about 0.84% of Eshallgo at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:EHGO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.17. 35,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,041. Eshallgo has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.

Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter.

About Eshallgo

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Eshallgo Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and leasing of office equipment and after-sale maintenance and repair services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also sells office furniture, IT products, water dispensers, printing papers, and other products, as well as provides maintenance services with enterprise resource planning systems. It serves private and public sector businesses, as well as large enterprises and institutions. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

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