Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Up 26.4% in March

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,195,175 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the February 26th total of 4,902,115 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,795,608 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.48.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 1.7%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 51,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 13.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.0% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.36. 800,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 2.04. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

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Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company’s core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

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