Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Up 26.4% in March

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,195,175 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the February 26th total of 4,902,115 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,795,608 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.48.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Kingsoft Cloud
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 1.7%
NASDAQ:KC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.36. 800,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 2.04. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.
The company’s core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.
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