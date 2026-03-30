Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Down 12.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) fell 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.8020. 2,315,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,481,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price objective on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Americas Gold and Silver in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Americas Gold and Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

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Americas Gold and Silver Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Americas Gold and Silver

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,927,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,574,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $9,954,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,999,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Americas Gold and Silver by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,872,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,956 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold assets in North America. The company’s core operations center on the Cosalá district in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, where it pursues both open-pit and underground mining techniques. In addition to these producing mines, Americas Gold and Silver maintains an exploration portfolio designed to support future growth and reserve replacement.

The Cosalá operation comprises multiple silver-gold deposits accessed via ramp and portal infrastructure.

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