Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Price Down 8.9% – Time to Sell?

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.80 and last traded at C$6.94. 539,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,060,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USA. TD Securities upgraded shares of Americas Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Americas Silver from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$17.00 target price on Americas Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Americas Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.00.

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Americas Silver Trading Down 15.2%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 2.26.

In other Americas Silver news, Director Scott Mckee Hand sold 125,000 shares of Americas Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.96, for a total value of C$1,370,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 593,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,503,137.92. The trade was a 17.40% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

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Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States. The company was formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation and changed its name to Americas Gold and Silver Corporation in September 2019.

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