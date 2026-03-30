BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Shares Up 5.1% – What’s Next?

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.34. Approximately 78,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 228,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

BYD Trading Up 4.4%

The company has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83.

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BYD Company Profile

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BYD Company Limited is a leading Chinese manufacturer specializing in electric vehicles, rechargeable batteries and renewable energy solutions. Established in 1995 in Shenzhen by entrepreneur Wang Chuanfu, BYD initially focused on the production of nickel-metal hydride batteries before expanding into automotive manufacturing in the early 2000s. The company’s name, an acronym of “Build Your Dreams,” reflects its mission to drive sustainable transportation and energy innovation worldwide.

In its automotive segment, BYD designs and produces a broad range of passenger cars, buses, trucks and commercial vehicles, with a particular emphasis on battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models.

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