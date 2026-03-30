Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $280.00 Price Target at New Street Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective cut by research analysts at New Street Research from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. New Street Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $335.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.57.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $199.34 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 20,598.0% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,308,193,000 after acquiring an additional 87,557,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 879.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon scored a court win blocking AI startup Perplexity from scraping its site — a legal victory that helps protect Amazon’s retail data, advertising model and control over shopping traffic, which supports its e?commerce and ads moat. Article Title

Amazon scored a court win blocking AI startup Perplexity from scraping its site — a legal victory that helps protect Amazon’s retail data, advertising model and control over shopping traffic, which supports its e?commerce and ads moat. Positive Sentiment: TGS, an energy-data provider, selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider in a multi?year deal — a tangible customer win that underscores AWS demand for HPC and generative-AI workloads. Large commercial deals like this bolster AWS revenue visibility. Article Title

TGS, an energy-data provider, selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider in a multi?year deal — a tangible customer win that underscores AWS demand for HPC and generative-AI workloads. Large commercial deals like this bolster AWS revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Amazon bought Fauna Robotics — extending its investments in humanoid/robotics that could accelerate automation across fulfillment and consumer robotics initiatives (longer?term revenue/efficiency upside if these efforts scale). Article Title

Amazon bought Fauna Robotics — extending its investments in humanoid/robotics that could accelerate automation across fulfillment and consumer robotics initiatives (longer?term revenue/efficiency upside if these efforts scale). Neutral Sentiment: Several bullish pieces and buy?the?dip views are circulating (e.g., The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, TipRanks) arguing AMZN remains a top AI/cloud play and a long?term buy despite recent weakness — sentiment that can attract retail flows but may not change fundamentals immediately. Article Title

Several bullish pieces and buy?the?dip views are circulating (e.g., The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, TipRanks) arguing AMZN remains a top AI/cloud play and a long?term buy despite recent weakness — sentiment that can attract retail flows but may not change fundamentals immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Zoox (Amazon unit) is expanding geographically but still lacks substantial revenue — positive for strategic progress but not yet a material contributor to results. Article Title

Zoox (Amazon unit) is expanding geographically but still lacks substantial revenue — positive for strategic progress but not yet a material contributor to results. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and macro concerns: coverage highlights lingering investor worries about elevated AI capex, near?term margin pressure and macro weakness; Jefferies and other analysts have flagged caution even as some see upside — this debate is keeping volatility high. Article Title

Analyst and macro concerns: coverage highlights lingering investor worries about elevated AI capex, near?term margin pressure and macro weakness; Jefferies and other analysts have flagged caution even as some see upside — this debate is keeping volatility high. Negative Sentiment: Bank/forecaster headwinds: reports (e.g., Erste Group) predicting reduced Amazon earnings and coverage noting a recent pullback amid macro/AI spending fears add to downside risk near term. Article Title

Amazon.com Company Profile

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Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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