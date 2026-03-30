Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Short Interest Up 48.0% in March

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,272,956 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the February 26th total of 10,317,327 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,355,341 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Klaviyo Trading Up 0.1%

KVYO stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.74 and a beta of 1.28. Klaviyo has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $37.79.

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Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.99 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Klaviyo will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Klaviyo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVYO

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In other news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 206,827 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $4,128,266.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,692,230 shares of company stock valued at $36,522,830. Company insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 2,641.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 785,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,499,000 after acquiring an additional 270,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

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Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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