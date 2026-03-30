Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Price

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 112.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MBLY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Arete Research downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

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Mobileye Global Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Mobileye Global stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $6.57. 899,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,428,852. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.69 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 20.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 22.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 144,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobileye Global

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Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye’s core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

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