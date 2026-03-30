iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Short Interest Up 45.4% in March

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,034,033 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the February 26th total of 711,206 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,402,909 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Energy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 936.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 196,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 722,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,348,000 after buying an additional 90,366 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 68,819 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 48,308 shares during the period. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.73. 306,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,849. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.78. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $67.07.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

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