Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$23.80 and last traded at C$23.46, with a volume of 24816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.39.

Specifically, Director George K. Chow acquired 1,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,104.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 59,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,381,196.40. This represents a 2.76% increase in their ownership of the stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Total Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.00.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$851.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 2.0517598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

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Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

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