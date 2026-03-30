Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 149,296 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the February 26th total of 102,350 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,148 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $608,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Pantilione sold 14,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $415,155.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,336.50. This trade represents a 88.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,700 shares of company stock worth $47,430 and have sold 42,175 shares worth $1,161,181. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 228.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:PKBK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,593. Parke Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $331.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.74 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parke Bancorp in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Parke Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Kittanning, Pennsylvania. The company delivers a full range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients through a network of branches and ATMs, supported by secure online and mobile banking platforms.

Its product lineup includes deposit accounts—such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit—alongside a variety of lending solutions.

Further Reading

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