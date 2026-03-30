South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Citigroup upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $15.01. South32 shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 11,863 shares.

South32 Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

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South32 Company Profile

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South32 is a diversified metals and mining company headquartered in Perth, Australia. Established in May 2015 through a demerger from BHP Billiton, the company focuses on the extraction, processing and marketing of commodities that underpin global industrial and consumer demand. South32’s portfolio includes alumina, aluminum, bauxite, metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc, making it a key participant across several commodity markets.

The company’s operations are organized by commodity and geography.

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