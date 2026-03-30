LGN (NASDAQ:LGN) Price Target Raised to $63.00

LGN (NASDAQ:LGN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LGN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LGN in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of LGN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on LGN from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of LGN from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of LGN from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGN presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

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LGN Trading Down 4.7%

Institutional Trading of LGN

NASDAQ LGN opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. LGN has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in LGN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LGN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LGN by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 392,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after buying an additional 92,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of LGN in the fourth quarter valued at $1,076,000.

LGN Company Profile

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Legence Corp. is a provider of engineering, consulting, installation and maintenance services for mission-critical systems in buildings. The company specializes in designing, fabricating and installing complex HVAC, process piping and other mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. Legence Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

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