TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Price

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FND. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

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Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND opened at $49.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 4.45%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 32,677 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $19,382,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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