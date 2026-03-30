Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 price target on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $351.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.88.

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Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $201.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.07. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.44 and a 12-month high of $352.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.01). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $34,177.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,262.77. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Fenimore Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 353,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 19.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,618,000 after purchasing an additional 62,046 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43,654.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,826.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 997,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,705,000 after purchasing an additional 945,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

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Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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