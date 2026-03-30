Dole (NYSE:DOLE) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dole (NYSE:DOLE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dole in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dole presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

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Dole Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DOLE opened at $14.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dole has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $16.57.

Dole (NYSE:DOLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Dole had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dole will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dole

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dole by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,215,000 after acquiring an additional 525,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dole by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 134,558 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dole by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dole by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dole by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 512,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter.

About Dole

(Get Free Report)

Dole plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruits and vegetables. The company’s product range includes bananas, pineapples, berries, grapes, salads and a variety of other fresh and packaged produce, sold under the Dole brand and through private-label arrangements. Dole’s operations span the full fresh-produce value chain, from farming and sourcing to packing, ripening, cold?chain logistics and wholesale and retail distribution, supporting both retail grocery and foodservice customers.

The company traces its commercial heritage to the early 20th century Hawaiian pineapple business founded by James Dole and has evolved through subsequent corporate restructurings and combinations.

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