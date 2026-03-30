Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Earns Mkt Underperform Rating from Analysts at Citizens Jmp

Analysts at Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “mkt underperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research set a $90.00 price target on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

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Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $86.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.80. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $104.82. The company has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $159,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,411,077.60. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,226.08. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,729 shares of company stock valued at $460,974. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 433,112 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $6,099,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 548,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $46,426,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,491,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,438,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,596,931,000 after acquiring an additional 577,279 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

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Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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