Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy Rating

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research raised Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sodexo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sodexo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SDXAY

Sodexo Price Performance

About Sodexo

SDXAY opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

(Get Free Report)

Sodexo is a global provider of integrated facilities management and food services, offering a wide range of solutions designed to enhance quality of life for clients across corporate, education, healthcare, remote site and sports & leisure markets. The company’s core activities include workplace dining and catering, reception and concierge services, cleaning and technical maintenance, security, grounds maintenance, and energy management. Sodexo partners with organizations to streamline operations, improve employee engagement and well-being, and ensure safe, sustainable environments.

Founded in 1966 by Pierre Bellon in Marseille, France, Sodexo has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.