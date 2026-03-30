BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CBZ. CJS Securities upgraded CBIZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

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CBIZ Trading Up 0.1%

CBIZ stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $542.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.02 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.23%. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. CBIZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CBIZ

In related news, CFO Brad S. Lakhia purchased 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $331,766.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 148,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,025.60. The trade was a 9.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in CBIZ in the third quarter valued at about $207,872,000. 22C Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth about $161,554,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,596,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,653,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

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CBIZ, Inc (NYSE: CBZ), founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.

Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.

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