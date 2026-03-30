Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $93.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

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Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.0%

CL stock opened at $84.25 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.54 and a 1-year high of $99.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average is $83.37. The firm has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 97,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $9,223,659.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 55,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,073.70. This trade represents a 63.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,467,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,691.15. This represents a 59.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 184,683 shares of company stock worth $17,486,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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