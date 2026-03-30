Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s current price.

WAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Waystar from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Waystar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waystar in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Waystar from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $42.00 price target on shares of Waystar in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waystar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

Get Waystar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WAY

Waystar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.80. Waystar has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $42.55.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $303.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.72 million. Waystar had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waystar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 40,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,209,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 474,826 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,766.08. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Waystar by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,489,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,026 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Waystar by 2,923.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 882,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,461,000 after buying an additional 853,239 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,002,000. Munro Partners increased its holdings in shares of Waystar by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Munro Partners now owns 178,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 92,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Waystar in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,139,000.

Waystar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company’s unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar’s offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.