Critical Survey: Copa (CPA) and Its Competitors

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – AIRLINE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Copa to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Copa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Dividends

Copa pays an annual dividend of $6.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Copa pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 21.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Copa has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copa 0 2 9 1 2.92 Copa Competitors 653 2290 3411 240 2.49

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Copa and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Copa currently has a consensus price target of $166.30, suggesting a potential upside of 49.79%. As a group, “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies have a potential upside of 34.09%. Given Copa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Copa is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Copa and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copa 18.57% 25.62% 10.92% Copa Competitors 5.09% 18.23% 4.20%

Risk and Volatility

Copa has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copa’s rivals have a beta of 11.12, meaning that their average stock price is 1,012% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Copa and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Copa $3.62 billion $671.65 million 6.82 Copa Competitors $14.07 billion $672.84 million 26.99

Copa’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Copa. Copa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Copa beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Copa

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter. The company was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

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