Head to Head Contrast: Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) & Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY)

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) and Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Mitie Group has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolters Kluwer has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Mitie Group and Wolters Kluwer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitie Group N/A N/A N/A Wolters Kluwer N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitie Group $6.48 billion 0.45 $129.37 million N/A N/A Wolters Kluwer $6.93 billion 2.39 $1.48 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Mitie Group and Wolters Kluwer”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Wolters Kluwer has higher revenue and earnings than Mitie Group.

Dividends

Mitie Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Wolters Kluwer pays an annual dividend of $1.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mitie Group and Wolters Kluwer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitie Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Wolters Kluwer 1 0 3 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Mitie Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Wolters Kluwer shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Mitie Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Mitie Group

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Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service. It serves to financial, professional, life science, manufacturing, media, telecom and tech, retail, shopping centres, transport, utilities, central and local government, critical environment, defence, education, healthcare, and justice and immigration sectors. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Wolters Kluwer

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Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments. The Health segment offers clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that drive effective decision-making and improved outcomes across healthcare. It serves hospitals, healthcare organizations, clinicians, students, schools, libraries, payers, life sciences, and pharmacies. The Tax & Accounting segment offers solutions that help tax, accounting, and audit professionals to drive productivity, navigate change, and deliver better outcomes. It serves accounting firms, tax and auditing departments, businesses of all sizes, government agencies, libraries, and universities. The Financial & Corporate Compliance segment offers solutions for legal entity compliance and banking product compliance. It serves corporations, small businesses, law firms, banks, non-bank lenders, credit unions, insurers, and securities firms. The Legal & Regulatory segment provides information, insights, and workflow solutions for changing regulatory obligations, managing risk, and increasing efficiency. It provides solutions for legal and compliance professionals in law firms, corporate legal departments, universities, and government organizations. The Corporate Performance & ESG segment offers enterprise software to drive financial and sustainability performance and manage risks, meet reporting requirements, improve safety and productivity, and reduce environmental impact. It serves corporate finance, audit, planning, risk, environmental, health and safety, operational risk management, and sustainability professionals in corporations, banks, and governments. Wolters Kluwer N.V. was founded in 1836 and is based in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

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